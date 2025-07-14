Azule Energy makes gas discovery at Gajajeira-01 well offshore Angola

Azule Energy and its partners announced a gas discovery at the Gajajeira-01 exploration well, located offshore in the Lower Congo Basin, Republic of Angola.

The well was spudded on 1 April 2025 in a water depth of 95 m, approximately 60 km off the coast. It encountered gas- and condensate-bearing sandstones in one of the Lower Oligocene targets, designated LO100.

The preliminary results and fluid samples indicate several reservoirs with good mobility. Initial assessments suggest that gas volumes on site may exceed 1 trillion cu ft, with up to 100 million barrels of associated condensate.

These results confirm the presence of a working hydrocarbon system and open new exploration opportunities in the area. Azule Energy will continue to assess the full potential of the Gajajeira-01 discovery and collaborate with Block 1/14 partners to determine the optimal development strategy.

The first section was safely drilled using advanced formation evaluation and control tools to assess reservoir quality and fluid characteristics, prioritizing the safety of operations.