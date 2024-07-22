Global and Regional MarketsPeople, Companies and ProductsThe Offshore Frontier

OIL and Dolphin Drilling sign contract for Blackford Dolphin

Oil India Limited (OIL) signed a contract with Dolphin Drilling Limited on 22 July for the hiring of the anchor-moored, semi-submersible drilling unit Blackford Dolphin, which will be deployed in the Andaman Offshore Blocks for exploration activities.

The contract was signed by the CEO of Dolphin Drilling and the General Manager (C&P) of OIL in presence of the Chairman & Managing Director of OIL along with Functional Directors and senior officials of OIL and Dolphin Drilling Limited.

