Perenco acquires Woodside’s oil and gas fields in Trinidad & Tobago

Perenco acquired the Greater Angostura producing oil and gas assets and associated production facilities from Woodside Energy in Trinidad & Tobago.

The acquisition includes two Woodside entities, their working interest and operatorship of the 2(C) and 3(A) Production Sharing Contracts and its onshore terminal. The Greater Angostura offshore fields, developed by seven fixed platforms and additional subsea facilities targeting the Angostura and Ruby oil and gas fields, produce approximately 300 mmscfd, or 50,000 boepd, for the Trinidad & Tobago market (approximately 12% of the national gas production).