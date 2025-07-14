Global and Regional MarketsNews

Perenco acquires Woodside’s oil and gas fields in Trinidad & Tobago

Jul 14, 2025
0 599 Less than a minute
Perenco acquires Woodside's oil and gas fields in Trinidad & Tobago

Perenco acquired the Greater Angostura producing oil and gas assets and associated production facilities from Woodside Energy in Trinidad & Tobago.

The acquisition includes two Woodside entities, their working interest and operatorship of the 2(C) and 3(A) Production Sharing Contracts and its onshore terminal. The Greater Angostura offshore fields, developed by seven fixed platforms and additional subsea facilities targeting the Angostura and Ruby oil and gas fields, produce approximately 300 mmscfd, or 50,000 boepd, for the Trinidad & Tobago market (approximately 12% of the national gas production).

Jul 14, 2025
0 599 Less than a minute

Related Articles

PetroTal delivers 2024 operations update

PetroTal prepares for Los Angeles field drilling program

Jul 15, 2025
Falcon completes Shenandoah SS-2H ST1 stimulation

Falcon commences three-well drilling campaign at Shenandoah South

Jul 15, 2025
Petrobras reports that it has acquired ten blocks in the Foz do Amazonas Basin and three blocks in the Pelotas Basin in the 5th Permanent Concession Offer Cycle of the National Agency of Petroleum, Natural Gas and Biofuels (ANP).

Petrobras, partners acquire 13 blocks in Foz do Amazonas and Pelotas Basins

Jul 15, 2025
Azule Energy makes gas discovery at Gajajeira-01 well offshore Angola

Azule Energy makes gas discovery at Gajajeira-01 well offshore Angola

Jul 14, 2025

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button