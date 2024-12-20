Noble Corp wins two drillship contracts totaling $241 million

Noble announced two new contracts: one for the Noble Globetrotter I drillship in the Gulf of Mexico, and another with Tullow Ghana for the drillship Noble Venturer in direct continuation after completion of a campaign for Rhino Resources.

The Noble Globetrotter I contract is for one firm well with up to six optional wells comprising a total potential duration of around 200 days. It is expected to start in early January 2025 and has an estimated total contract value of $70m if all options are exercised.

The Noble Venturer contract is for six firm wells (estimated to span 360 days) with total contract value of $171M. After the first two wells (120 days), the contract will be suspended at zero rate until the end of 2025 to perform a planned SPS maintenance period including thruster replacement. After this break, the contract will resume in January 2026 for the remaining four firm wells (240 days).

The contract starts in May 2025, also includes three additional options of two wells each estimated at 120 days each.