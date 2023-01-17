Global and Regional MarketsNewsThe Offshore FrontierUncategorized

UK NSTA receives 115 bids for latest North Sea licensing round

Jan 17, 2023
0 213 1 minute read
Source: NSTA

More than one hundred applications have been received for the UK’s 33rd offshore oil and gas licensing round it was announced today. The round, which closed last week, attracted a total of 115 bids across 258 blocks and part-blocks, from a total of 76 companies.

The process opened on 7 October and offered acreage across the North Sea. It included four priority areas, which have known hydrocarbons (oil and gas), in which there was very keen interest and could see production in as little as 18 months.

In a statement, the NSTA said bids will be “carefully studied, with a view to awarding licenses quickly and supporting licensees to go into production as soon as appropriate.” The agency noted “several necessary consents after licensing and before production to ensure these developments are also in line with” its net-zero goals.

Jan 17, 2023
0 213 1 minute read

Related Articles

Sarsang Development Plan approved in Kurdistan

Nov 19, 2015

Subsea Well Response Project intervention system nears completion

Oct 2, 2012

Analysis: Global land rig demand may reach 7,300 by 2015

May 4, 2011

APA announces success at Sapakara South-1 well offshore Suriname

Jul 29, 2021

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button