UK NSTA receives 115 bids for latest North Sea licensing round

More than one hundred applications have been received for the UK’s 33rd offshore oil and gas licensing round it was announced today. The round, which closed last week, attracted a total of 115 bids across 258 blocks and part-blocks, from a total of 76 companies.

The process opened on 7 October and offered acreage across the North Sea. It included four priority areas, which have known hydrocarbons (oil and gas), in which there was very keen interest and could see production in as little as 18 months.

In a statement, the NSTA said bids will be “carefully studied, with a view to awarding licenses quickly and supporting licensees to go into production as soon as appropriate.” The agency noted “several necessary consents after licensing and before production to ensure these developments are also in line with” its net-zero goals.