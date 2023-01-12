Odfjell Drilling, Aker BP, Halliburton extend alliance for additional five years

Odfjell Drilling has extended an alliance agreement with Aker BP and Halliburton for a further five years. The alliance pertains to the execution drilling and well projects, as well as the development and use of new technologies to automate and digitalize drilling operations.

Odfjell Drilling has two semisubmersibles contracted to Aker BP – the Deepsea Nordkapp, which is currently operating with Aker BP, and the Deepsea Stavanger, which is due to commence operations with Aker BP in early 2025. It is expected that both units will operate under the renewed alliance model subject to approval from the respective licenses.

Kjetil Gjersdal, CEO Odfjell Drilling AS, commented:

“We are pleased to extend this Alliance with Aker BP and Halliburton, whom we have been working closely with for many years. The extension of the Alliance is recognition of the value of our three companies working together and also of Odfjell Drilling’s capabilities to deliver safe and efficient wells with a strategy focused on innovation and collaboration,” said Kjetil Gjersdal, CEO of Odfjell Drilling.