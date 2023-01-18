Stena Drilling signs contract with Shell for Mediterranean project

Stena Drilling has signed a contract with BG Delta and BG International, subsidiaries of Shell, for the Stena Forth drillship to work in Egypt.

Operations will begin in 2023 upon completion of the rig’s existing contractual commitments. The Shell exploration project will entail the drilling of three wells in the Mediterranean Sea. It will require managed pressure drilling, utilizing the system owned and installed by Stena Drilling on the rig.