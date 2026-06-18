Galilee readies Zydeco-1 site for RFC Drilling rig

Galilee Energy started site preparation activities at the Zydeco-1 well location in Acadia Parish, Louisiana, ahead of a planned spud in the first week of July 2026.

Civil works underway include site preparation, drainage infrastructure installation and access improvements ahead of the arrival of RFC Drilling’s Rig 103. Survey control points have been established and excavation works have commenced in accordance with the approved site layout. The activities are expected to continue through June 2026.

Zydeco-1 will be drilled near the MacCabees et al-1 well, drilled in 1950 and plugged and abandoned, targeting the Upper Tweedel and Lower Tweedel sandstones to a depth of approximately 9,800 ft. The well is targeting up to 8 Bcf of gas and 0.5 MMbbl of condensate and oil. Following drilling, the well will undergo wireline logging, evaluation and testing, with a pathway to first production within approximately six months of a successful result.