Noble announces closing of Diamond acquisition

Noble today announces the completion of its acquisition of Diamond Offshore Drilling. This transaction creates the largest fleet of 7th generation dual-BOP drillships in the industry, and adds approximately $2 billion of backlog.

Following completion of the acquisition of Diamond, the Company’s board of directors has appointed Patrice Douglas from the Diamond board of directors to serve as a new director of Noble. Noble has filed a form 8-K regarding the completion of the acquisition with the US Securities and Exchange Commission.

Noble has published an updated fleet status report reflecting the addition of the Diamond rigs and other updates, chiefly the addition of 4.8 rig years of backlog recently awarded under the Commercial Enabling Agreement (CEA) with ExxonMobil for the company’s four drillships operating in Guyana. These updates increase Noble’s current backlog to $6.7 billion.