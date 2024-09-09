Drilling Rigs & AutomationNewsSafety and ESGVideos

GHG emissions accounting is key component in selecting right rig engine

Sep 9, 2024
The proliferation of hybrid power technologies, such as battery energy storage systems and dual-fuel engines, has already had an impact on the greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions coming from the rigsite. However, developing a comprehensive understanding of best practices in GHG emissions accounting can help drillers and operators better recognize the optimal power source for a given operation, said Michael Weidenfeller, Product Strategy and Definition Manager at Caterpillar Oil & Gas. In this interview with DC from the 2024 IADC Advanced Rig Technology Conference in Austin, Texas, on 27 August, Mr Weidenfeller spoke about those best practices, as well as the advantages and disadvantages of the various types of engines being used on rigs today.

 

