NewsPeople, Companies and Products

Chevron completes acquisition of Hess

Jul 18, 2025
0 177 Less than a minute

Chevron completed its acquisition of Hess following the satisfaction of all necessary closing conditions, including a favorable arbitration outcome regarding Hess’ offshore Guyana asset. On 17 July the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) lifted its earlier restriction, clearing the way for John Hess to join Chevron’s Board of Directors, subject to Board approval.

Chevron now owns a 30% position in the Guyana Stabroek Block, which has more than 11 billion barrels of oil equivalent discovered recoverable resource; 463,000 net acres in the Bakken; complementary assets in the US Gulf of Mexico with 31,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day (boepd); and natural gas assets in Southeast Asia, with 57,000 boepd.

Jul 18, 2025
0 177 Less than a minute

Related Articles

Subsea7 awarded contract offshore Norway

Jul 18, 2025
Allseas Pioneering Spirit delivers first topsides offshore Canada

Allseas Pioneering Spirit delivers first topsides offshore Canada

Jul 18, 2025
The Transocean Spitsbergen is now using a hybrid energy storage system to capture energy that would otherwise be wasted. The energy is then used to power the rig’s thrusters.

Transocean reports $199 million in Q2 rig deals

Jul 17, 2025

Oceaneering awarded contract by Esso for ROV services, integrated solutions

Jul 17, 2025

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button