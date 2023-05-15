Newly upgraded Njord field opens with ambitions for doubling its production

Norwegian Minister of Petroleum and Energy Terje Aasland officially opened the Njord field in the Norwegian Sea on 15 May. The platform and the floating storage and offloading vessel (FSO) have undergone extensive upgrades and are expected to double the field life – and more than double production.

“With the war in Ukraine, the export of Norwegian oil and gas to Europe has never been more important than now. Reopening Njord contributes to Norway remaining a stable supplier of gas to Europe for many years to come,” Mr Aasland said.

The Njord field started production in 1997 and was originally supposed to produce until 2013. However, systematic work with increased recovery means that there are still large volumes of oil and gas left. New discoveries in the area can also be produced and exported via Njord.

In 2016, the platform and FSO were disconnected from the field and towed to shore for extensive upgrades. On 27 December 2022, production resumed from the Njord field.