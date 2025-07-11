News

Longitude secures engineering contract for Eqyptian concession development

Jul 11, 2025
Longitude Engineering was awarded a contract to provide detailed engineering and project management services for Petroleum Marine Services (PMS), the main EPIC (Engineering, Procurement, Installation, and Commissioning) contractor for the Phase XI Deepwater Project of the West Delta Deep Marine (WDDM) concession.

Located approximately 90 km offshore Egypt, in the northwestern Nile Delta region of the Mediterranean Sea, the WDDM concession is operated by Shell through its joint venture, Burullus Gas Company. The area includes 17 gas fields at water depths ranging from 300 to 1,200 m.

The Phase XI development of the Burullus gas field involves the tie-in of three subsea twin deepwater natural gas wells. Longitude’s scope comprises detailed design of deepwater rigid jumpers, development of fabrication drawings, onshore and offshore handling procedures, offshore installation engineering, process and stress modeling and key HSE studies and engineering workshops.

