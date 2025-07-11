McDermott awarded offshore contract by Brazil’s BRAVA Energia

McDermott was awarded an offshore transportation and installation contract by BRAVA Energia for the Papa-Terra field in the Campos Basin and the Atlanta field in Block BS-4 within the Santos Basin, both offshore Brazil.

Under the contract scope, McDermott will execute the transportation and installation of flexible pipelines, umbilicals and associated subsea equipment for two new wells at the Papa-Terra field and two new wells for the Atlanta Phase 2 development. The scope also includes pre-commissioning and onshore base support services.

Operated by BRAVA Energia, the new wells at the Papa-Terra and Atlanta fields will support production ramp-up as part of the company’s ongoing strategy to increase output and extend the life of deepwater infrastructure. McDermott previously delivered the Papa-Terra tension leg wellhead platform – the first dry-tree floating production system offshore Brazil and the first tension leg platform installed in South America at the time.