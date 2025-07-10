Petro-Victory concludes drilling AND-5 well, onshore Brazil

Petro-Victory Energy concluded drilling operations for the AND-5 well, in partnership with Azevedo & Travassos Energia (ATE), located in the Andorinha Field, Potiguar Basin, Rio Grande do Norte, Brazil.

Drilling commenced 25 June, progressing through sedimentary rock sections, and was concluded in basement rock on 5 July at a final total depth of 1,165 m. Subsequently, wireline logging operations were performed, followed by running a 7” nominal production casing to final depth.

The operation was carried out using the Drake-2 onshore hydraulic drilling rig, with logging services provided by Halliburton.

Based on conventional petrophysical evaluation, applying a salinity cut-off of 3,500 ppm, 13 m of net pay was identified, distributed across four oil-bearing intervals. The technical team is continuing detailed analysis of the acquired logs and associated data.

In the next operational phase, mobilization of an onshore completion rig is planned, with the objective of acquiring special saturation logs to more accurately characterize the productive intervals. Subsequently, well testing and completion operations will be carried out to prepare the well for production, followed by tie-in to the Andorinha Collection Station.