Tenaris wins contract to support Neptune’s drilling activities in Norway

Neptune Energy announced the award of a $100+ million contract to Tenaris to provide equipment and services to support drilling activities on the Norwegian Continental Shelf.

The contract covers the manufacture, transport, handling and repair of a broad range of casing materials used in offshore drilling activities. Initially this will include support for one exploration well and one appraisal well in the Neptune-operated Gjøa area in the Norwegian Sea in 2023.

The five-year contract has two two-year extension options.

The contract between the parties came into effect in mid-April 2023.