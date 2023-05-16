Global and Regional MarketsPeople, Companies and ProductsThe Offshore Frontier

Tenaris wins contract to support Neptune’s drilling activities in Norway

May 16, 2023
0 194 Less than a minute
Tenaris' contract with Neptune initially covers support for two wells on the Gjøa field.

Neptune Energy announced the award of a $100+ million contract to Tenaris to provide equipment and services to support drilling activities on the Norwegian Continental Shelf.

The contract covers the manufacture, transport, handling and repair of a broad range of casing materials used in offshore drilling activities. Initially this will include support for one exploration well and one appraisal well in the Neptune-operated Gjøa area in the Norwegian Sea in 2023.

The five-year contract has two two-year extension options.

The contract between the parties came into effect in mid-April 2023.

May 16, 2023
0 194 Less than a minute

Related Articles

Keppel to exit offshore rig building business

Jan 28, 2021

Lower Tertiary seismic survey kicks off in Gulf of Mexico

Dec 8, 2009

Seadrill purchases ultra-deepwater drillship West Polaris

Jan 2, 2015

Noble announces comprehensive financial restructuring and deleveraging transaction

Aug 3, 2020

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button