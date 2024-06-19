New Zealand moves to reverse oil and gas exploration ban

To address gas security concerns and take advantage of economic potential, the New Zealand government is recommending changes that would, among other things, reinstate offshore petroleum exploration.

“Natural gas is critical to keeping our lights on and our economy running, especially during peak electricity demand and when generation dips because of more intermittent sources like wind, solar and hydro,” said Shane Jones, New Zealand’s Minster of Resources.

“When the exploration ban was introduced by the previous government in 2018, it not only halted the exploration needed to identify new sources, but it also shrank investment in further development of our known gas fields, which sustain our current levels of use.

“Without this investment, we are now in a situation where our annual natural gas production is expected to peak this year and undergo a sustained decline, meaning we have a security of supply issue barreling towards us.”

Per the official proposal, the government is considering the following changes to the Crown Minerals Act 1991: