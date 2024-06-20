Vallourec secures contract extension with ADNOC

A two-year extension to a 2019 contract valued at approximately $900 million was inked by Vallourec and ADNOC, starting from January 2025.

Vallourec will continue to supply the complete range of tubes and connections for both conventional and complex applications in onshore and offshore oil and gas fields.

In addition to the extension, the contract has been amended to include local pipe coating, as well as digital solutions such as Tallyvision, which streamlines installation operations by providing full traceability for each tube.

Under this extension, Vallourec has also secured an order for the supply of 27,000 tons of tubes. These products will be manufactured in Vallourec plants in France, Brazil, China and Indonesia. Deliveries will start at the end of 2024.