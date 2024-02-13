New remote monitoring technology improves wellsite safety during frac operations

At the 2024 SPE Hydraulic Fracturing Technology Conference in The Woodlands, Texas, Oil States International showcased its newly released ACTIVELatch technology, which the company says is the industry’s first battery-operated wireless latch. The tool allows operators to make and break wireline connections to the well wirelessly via OilStates’ ACTIVEHub communication and control system without the need for cables or hydraulics, removing personnel from the redzone for increased wellsite safety. In this video interview with DC taken from the floor of the conference on 7 February, Patrick McKeever, Business Development Manager at Oil States, spoke about the tool and the value it can provide for frac operations. He also discussed the initial feedback the company has received from the tool’s use in the field.