Expro wins well test contract for UK CCS project

Expro secured a contract to deliver integrated well testing services for a Northern Endurance Partnership (NEP) carbon capture and storage (CCS) project offshore UK.

The production and injection testing of the Endurance aquifer will provide information that will be used to characterize the reservoir as part of the East Coast Cluster field development plan. Expro will deliver operations from its well testing, fluid sampling and analysis and subsea business segments. The company has selected Baker Hughes to provide its electrical submersible pumps and Metrol Technology for drill stem testing, downhole data acquisition and wireless telemetry services.

The Endurance reservoir has the capacity to store up to 450 million tons of CO₂. It is regarded as critical to achieving UK Government CCS targets of 20-30 million tons of CO₂ a year by 2030 and over 50 million tons a year by 2035.

Northern Endurance Partnership (NEP) is a joint venture between BP, TotalEnergies and Equinor. It was formed in 2020 as the East Coast Cluster CO₂ transportation and storage provider, which will transport and store CO₂ emissions from the Teesside and the Humber industrial clusters.