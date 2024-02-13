Maximizing digital training options requires a thorough understanding of hands-on rig experiences

Physical training in traditional in-person classrooms still hold a lot of value in the industry. However, with digital e-learning platforms becoming a more viable option for companies, the challenges of replicating the same hands-on experiences seen in a rig environment have become more apparent, said Michael Fry, Director at MR Deepwater Subsea. Speaking to DC from the 2023 IADC Health, Safety, Environment and Training (HSE&T) Conference in Houston, Texas, on 6 February, Mr Fry, discussed the role of technology in training, as well as the successes and limitations in teaching manual skills in a digital setting. He also explored alternative strategies, such as hybrid training models and competency assessments, that could enhance skill acquisition and retention in a digital environment.