Karoon Energy wins six blocks in Brazil’s Santos Basin

Jun 20, 2025
Karoon participated was successful in its bid to secure 100% interests in six blocks in the Santos Basin, offshore Brazil.

Two of the blocks, S-M-974 and S-M-1038, are approximately 17 km from the Neon field, and contain the Piracucá discovery. Initial technical studies suggest Piracucá could be an attractive tie-back candidate into a potential Neon FPSO, subject to the proposed Neon development achieving a Final Investment Decision as well as regulatory approvals.

Karoon’s four deepwater blocks (S-M-1484, S-M-1605, S-M-1358, S-M-1603) are adjacent to the company’s existing deepwater exploration acreage in the Santos basin. These deepwater blocks are around 80 km southeast of Baúna field.

