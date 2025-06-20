Halliburton, PETRONAS collaborate on subsurface modeling and reservoir management

Halliburton is collaborating with PETRONAS to advance subsurface modeling and reservoir management. As part of the collaboration, PETRONAS will deploy Halliburton Landmark’s DecisionSpace 365 Geosciences Suite and Unified Ensemble Modeling solutions to unify exploration and development workflows and accelerate time to first oil.

Halliburton Landmark’s technology will enable PETRONAS exploration and asset teams to collaborate in real time using a unified live earth model, with the aim of achieving more accurate reserve estimations through ensemble modeling.

The Geosciences Suite’s scalable earth modeling maintains geological fidelity to ensure consistent data and models. Asset teams can automate the generation of multiple probabilistic geological scenarios while integrating real-time reservoir flow data. This approach is designed to enhance forecast precision, accelerate scenario analysis and improve confidence in decision-making.