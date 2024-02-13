NewsSafety and ESGVideos

Leadership critical in helping personnel create cultures of safe decision making

Feb 13, 2024
0 315 Less than a minute

Arming organizations with the best tools to make critical decisions requires a culture that encourages people to observe potential hazards on the worksite. Understanding how the brain works when making snap judgments can be crucial in helping to develop that culture, said Jim Spigener, Chief Client Officer at DEKRA. In this video interview with DC taken from the IADC Health, Safety, Environment and Training (HSE&T) Conference in Houston, Texas, on 6 February, Mr Spigener talked about the role leadership plays in developing effective decision makers. He also spoke about the hazards that can negatively affect decision making, including the fast brain/slow brain split indicating the unconscious mechanisms the human mind uses to solve problems.

 

Feb 13, 2024
0 315 Less than a minute

Related Articles

Rystad Energy: Gas is the new oil in Caspian market

Feb 14, 2024

DeepOcean secures services contract with ExxonMobil offshore Guyana

Feb 14, 2024

Zephyr Energy receives approval for State 36-2R well in US

Feb 14, 2024

Military methodology helps Seadrill bolster safety training for offshore supervisors

Feb 13, 2024

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button