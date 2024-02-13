Leadership critical in helping personnel create cultures of safe decision making

Arming organizations with the best tools to make critical decisions requires a culture that encourages people to observe potential hazards on the worksite. Understanding how the brain works when making snap judgments can be crucial in helping to develop that culture, said Jim Spigener, Chief Client Officer at DEKRA. In this video interview with DC taken from the IADC Health, Safety, Environment and Training (HSE&T) Conference in Houston, Texas, on 6 February, Mr Spigener talked about the role leadership plays in developing effective decision makers. He also spoke about the hazards that can negatively affect decision making, including the fast brain/slow brain split indicating the unconscious mechanisms the human mind uses to solve problems.