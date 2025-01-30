Global and Regional Markets

New oil discovered in Gulf of Suez

Jan 30, 2025
0 51 Less than a minute

The drilling of the East Crystal-1 exploration well in the Gulf of Suez, operated by Dragon Oil and Jabco, have been successful. Preliminary testing results for the 16-ft Howara layer showed a daily production of more than 2,000 barrels of crude oil. The honey base layer, which is more than 100 ft thick, has not yet been tested.

Jabco will complete detection development by drilling two additional wells, adding more than 5,000 barrels of crude oil per day.
This discovery comes within the framework of the implementation of the Ministry of Petroleum and Mineral Property strategy, which aims to increase local oil and gas production, as one of the key pillars of contributing to reducing the import bill.

Jan 30, 2025
0 51 Less than a minute

Related Articles

ReconAfrica anounces results of Naingopo well exploration

ReconAfrica anounces results of Naingopo well exploration

Jan 30, 2025
NAMCOR announces updates on Orange Basin activity offshore Namibia

NAMCOR announces updates on Orange Basin activity offshore Namibia

Jan 27, 2025
Petrobras informs about ANP's decision regarding Berbigão and Sururu fields

ANP allows Petrobras to unify Berbigão and Sururu fields

Jan 27, 2025
ogdc

OGDC optimizes production at Kunnar Oil Field

Jan 24, 2025

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button