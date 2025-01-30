Innovating While Drilling®News

Reelwell awarded contract for powered wired drill pipe, with Odfjell Technology as strategic partner

Jan 30, 2025
Odfjell Technology will act as strategic partner to Reelwell, which has secured a contract with Vår Energi for the provision of its DualLink powered digital drill pipe technology. This is the first contract since the announcement of the strategic partnership in 2024.

The initial contract covers operations on the COSLPioneer rig for one year, with the option of four additional one-year extensions. The contract also includes an option to expand the scope to include all Vår Energi installations across the North Sea, depending on future operational requirements.

Under the agreement, Reelwell will be responsible for the overall delivery of the contract, including the provision of its DualLink technology. Reelwell will also oversee the collection and analysis of critical drilling data, allowing for continuous optimisation of wellbore operations on the rig.

Odfjell Technology will be responsible for all the necessary drill pipe components and accessories for the project. In addition, they will oversee the maintenance requirements, in support of Reelwell’s services and the COSLPioneer rig. The logistics handling and on-site support for the rig will also be facilitated by Odfjell Technology.

Jan 30, 2025
