Halliburton secures offshore drilling contract with Petrobras

Halliburton received a contract award from Petrobras for integrated drilling services across several offshore fields in Brazil. The contract scope includes drilling services for development and exploration wells over a three-year period.

In this contract, Halliburton will provide the iCruise intelligent rotary steerable system (RSS) to reduce well time and place wells accurately, and LOGIXTM automation and remote operations platform to improve well construction consistency and performance. Halliburton will also provide its ultra-deep resistivity service, EarthStar, to position production boreholes and map reservoirs.

To address the technical limits of drilling fluids in offshore areas, Halliburton will deploy its BaraLogix real-time service to reduce lost time through advanced hydraulic software, surface measurement automation, and predictive analytics.

Halliburton will also use Cerebro in-bit sensing and introduce the Reservoir Xaminer formation testing service, which detects structural reservoir complexities and drives more informed decisions in drilling, completion, and production.