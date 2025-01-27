NAMCOR announces updates on Orange Basin activity offshore Namibia

The National Petroleum Corporation of Namibia, NAMCOR, announced updates regarding offshore exploration, appraisal and development activities on Blocks 2814 (PL003), 2913A & 2914B (PEL 39), 2913B (PEL 56), 2813A (PEL 83), 2914A (PEL 85), 2813B (PEL 90) located in the offshore Orange Basin.

On Block 2913B (PEL 56), JV partners TotalEnergies (50.5%, operator), QatarEnergy (30%), Impact Oil and Gas (9.5%) and NAMCOR (10%) are progressing with extensive post well studies of the cores, logging data and fluid samples acquired from the Venus wells and will continue through 2025.

Galp (80%, operator), NAMCOR (10%) and Custos Energy Ltd (10%) has successfully drilled, cored, and logged the Mopane-1A appraisal well (Well #3) at Block 2813A (PEL 83). Mopane 1A well encountered light oil and gas-condensate in high quality reservoir-bearing sands, once again indicating good porosities, high permeabilities, and high pressures, as well as low oil viscosity characteristics with minimum CO2 and no H2S concentrations.

Chevron (80% operator), NAMCOR (10%) and TRAGO (10%) completed drilling the exploration well Kapana-1X at 2813B (PEL 90), the frontier basin of the Orange Basin, early January 2025. While operations reached total depth ahead of plan, the well did not find commercial hydrocarbons.

Rhino Resources (42.5%, operator), Azule Energy (42.5%), NAMCOR (10%) and Korres (5%) continue to progress with the drilling activities of the Sagittarius-1X exploration, the first in a multi-well program, at 2914A (PEL 85). The exploration well was spud on 18 December 2024 using the Noble Venturer Drillship and is expected to take 45 days to complete.

Shell, (45%, Operator), QatarEnergy (45%) and NAMCOR (10%) are progressing with an extensive post well studies of the cores and fluid samples acquired from the Jonker, Enigma and Graff wells at Block 2913A & 2914B (PEL 39) to improve the understanding of the reservoirs and expand that knowledge to other potential opportunities on the block. These studies will continue through 2025.