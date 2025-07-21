Monumental restores production at Copper Moki Field, New Zealand

Monumental Energy restarted commercial production from both the Copper Moki-1 and Copper Moki-2 wells, located in the prolific Taranaki Basin, New Zealand.

Following completion of the strategic workovers, both wells are now online and producing at stable rates, with rates continuing to increase on a daily basis. The new pump systems are designed for long-term performance and provide the flexibility to increase output further during flush production and future ramp-up period. As the pumps are performing as anticipated, both will be turned up to produce above the rated pump to test maximum capacity.