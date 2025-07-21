News

Monumental restores production at Copper Moki Field, New Zealand

Jul 21, 2025
0 403 Less than a minute

Monumental Energy restarted commercial production from both the Copper Moki-1 and Copper Moki-2 wells, located in the prolific Taranaki Basin, New Zealand.

Following completion of the strategic workovers, both wells are now online and producing at stable rates, with rates continuing to increase on a daily basis. The new pump systems are designed for long-term performance and provide the flexibility to increase output further during flush production and future ramp-up period. As the pumps are performing as anticipated, both will be turned up to produce above the rated pump to test maximum capacity.

Jul 21, 2025
0 403 Less than a minute

Related Articles

CNOOC brings Kenli 10-2 oilfield onstream

Jul 22, 2025
SLB awarded carbon storage contract for Northern Endurance Partnership

SLB awarded carbon storage contract for Northern Endurance Partnership

Jul 22, 2025
Pantheon contracted the Nabors 105AC rig to drill the Dubhe-1 well.

Pantheon contracts Nabors rig to drill Dubhe-1 well, Alaska

Jul 22, 2025
OMV, NewMed sign drillship contract with Noble Corp for offshore exploration in Bulgarian Black Sea

OMV, NewMed sign drillship contract with Noble Corp for offshore exploration in Bulgarian Black Sea

Jul 22, 2025

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button