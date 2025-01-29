Cummins, Liberty Energy develop hydraulic fracturing system

Cummins and Liberty Energy announced that the industry’s first natural gas variable speed, large displacement engine to power Liberty’s digiPrime hydraulic fracturing platform will be deployed in H1 2025. The companies entered into a strategic partnership in June 2024 to jointly develop the revolutionary technology for the completions services market.

The digiPrime pump, anchored by a 3,000-horsepower Cummins natural gas variable speed engine, is a direct drive solution with outstanding thermal efficiency. This pump configuration translates into reduced fuel costs and is one of the lowest emissions solutions in the completions market.

Further savings can be found from the maintenance and servicing of the HSK78G variable speed engine. Projected data estimates an increase of four times the engine’s life to overhaul maintenance interval when compared to a standard diesel engine, keeping the units in the field and operating for longer. The simple mechanical drive system utilizing the HSK78G engine can also be serviced by the same mechanical technicians as diesel engines, making adoption of this technology much easier.

One of the key benefits of the HSK78G base engine that makes it inherently well suited to the well-servicing industry is its adaptability and flexibility. The engine has a high tolerance to fluctuations in the methane content of the fuel and can operate across various gas compositions – offering customers greater flexibility on their fuel source when in the field. Furthermore, it is designed to be compatible and adapt across multiple well-servicing transmissions. This solution, with its front power take-off, will also provide customers with options to support auxiliary power needs on location when operating below peak load.