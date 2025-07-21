Brava Energia reports on two Atlanta project wells offshore Brazil
Brava Energia completed the connection of wells 2H and 3H, which are currently undergoing testing and stabilization. The wells are part of the Atlanta project, a deepwater post-salt heavy oil field in the Santos Basin offshore Brazil.
Both wells have previously produced through FPSO Petrojarl I. The Atlanta project is still in a production and automation system testing phase. The production ramp-up of the wells at the Papa-Terra and Atlanta fields are part of the company’s ongoing strategy to increase output and extend the life of deepwater infrastructure.