Drilling begins on Elektra-1 target in Cyprus

The Ministry of Energy, Trade and Industry announced that the drilling vessel Valaris DS-9 commenced drilling operations on the Elektra-1 target, within Block 5 of the Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ) of the Republic of Cyprus.

The operations are being carried out by the joint venture of ExxonMobil (operator) and QatarEnergy International, which holds a Hydrocarbon Exploration License for the block in question.

The drilling operations will be monitored in real time by personnel from the Hydrocarbons Service of the Ministry of Energy, Commerce and Industry.