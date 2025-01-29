Motive Offshore cements Americas presence with Texas expansion

Motive Offshore has opened its new office in Houston, Texas, following a fourfold increase in its equipment for the Americas. This strategic expansion will support increasing operational demands and sets the stage for continued growth.

The Houston facility will serve as a central hub for Motive’s operations in the Americas and reinforce its increased local capabilities, achieved through key acquisitions and the relocation of important equipment. This initiative is critical for accompanying the company’s comprehensive approach to providing rental equipment solutions and delivering an integrated end-to-end service.

In conjunction with asset expansion, Motive is launching a recruitment drive to enhance both its onshore and offshore teams, predicting a 75% increase in its local team over the next year.

The news follows the appointment of Jonathan Watt as Americas Regional Director in August 2024, he commented on the expansion.