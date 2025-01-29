Roboze and SLB to Collaborate on Local Manufacturing in Saudi Arabia

Roboze has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with global energy technology company SLB that sets the stage for advancements in the local manufacturing of non-metallic parts in Saudi Arabia.

Since 2021, SLB and Roboze have worked together to identify, manufacture and evaluate critical spare parts made from super polymers like PEEK and Carbon Fiber PEEK for downhole oil and gas applications. The MoU establishes a shared commitment to advancing local manufacturing capabilities by leveraging Roboze’s additive manufacturing technologies and high-performance materials.

The agreement focuses on expanding Roboze’s manufacturing capabilities in Saudi Arabia to produce SLB-qualified components on demand. This strategic initiative supports the Kingdom’s transition to a sustainable digital supply chain, aligns with Industry 4.0 principles, and reduces reliance on global logistics.