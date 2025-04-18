Monumental provides operational update on New Zealand workover wells

Monumental Energy provided an update on its workover wells, Copper Moki 1 & 2, with New Zealand Energy, located in the Taranaki basin of New Zealand.

All of the long-lead and critical items will be in hand by early May and the RIVAL rig is scheduled to move to the site and set up on Copper Moki-2 in the week commencing 12 May 2025. The program for both wells is scheduled to take 17 days, at which time both wells will immediately be placed back to production if the workovers are successful.

Copper Moki-2 was selected as the first well in the program because it is the easier of the two wells, given that the pump rods have already been retrieved from the well. Copper Moki-1 still has pump rods in place and will require more time to pull the tubing and the rods contemporaneously.

Monumental and NZEC are evaluating potential sites for new wells either on currently permitted pads or near the Waihapa production facility.