Eni, YPF sign MoU for joint evaluation of Argentina LNG project

Eni and YPF, the State Energy Company of the Republic of Argentina, signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to evaluate Eni’s participation in the Argentina LNG project, promoted by YPF.

Argentina LNG is a large-scale upstream and midstream integrated gas development project, designed to develop the resources of the Vaca Muerta onshore gas field and serve international markets through exporting in various phases up to 30 million tons per year (MTPA) of LNG by the end of the decade.

The project phase covered by the MoU between Eni and YPF relates to the development of upstream, transportation and gas liquefaction facilities through two Floating LNG units of 6 MTPA each, for a total of 12 MTPA.