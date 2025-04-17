Vertice acquires GWE, expanding completion technology capabilities

Vertice Oil Tools acquired Greenwell Engineering, expanding Vertice’s completions portfolio. The acquisition also enhances the company’s ability to support wireline service providers and E&P companies with innovative tools and integrated solutions, and broadens its presence across unconventional oil and gas markets.

“The addition of Greenwell Engineering’s cutting-edge wireline solutions aligns seamlessly with our mission to deliver best-in-class completions technology,” said Mohamed Saraya, CEO of Vertice Oil Tools. “Vertice will be announcing new products and leadership roles soon as we continue building a category-defining company.”

Cameron Kirkpatrick, CEO of Greenwell Engineering and now COO of Vertice, added: “Combining forces with Vertice enables us to accelerate the development and deployment of next-generation completion technologies.”