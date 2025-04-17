People, Companies and Products

Vertice acquires GWE, expanding completion technology capabilities

Apr 17, 2025
Vertice Oil Tools acquired Greenwell Engineering, expanding Vertice’s completions portfolio. The acquisition also enhances the company’s ability to support wireline service providers and E&P companies with innovative tools and integrated solutions, and broadens its presence across unconventional oil and gas markets.

“The addition of Greenwell Engineering’s cutting-edge wireline solutions aligns seamlessly with our mission to deliver best-in-class completions technology,” said Mohamed Saraya, CEO of Vertice Oil Tools. “Vertice will be announcing new products and leadership roles soon as we continue building a category-defining company.”

Cameron Kirkpatrick, CEO of Greenwell Engineering and now COO of Vertice, added: “Combining forces with Vertice enables us to accelerate the development and deployment of next-generation completion technologies.”

