Global and Regional MarketsNews

Masirah to start drilling in Yumna field in May

Apr 7, 2026
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Masirah Oil (MOL), an indirect subsidiary of the Rex International Group, has announced that the drilling program of three development wells in the offshore Yumna field in Block 50 Oman is now expected to start in May.

Masirah Oil (MOL), an indirect subsidiary of the Rex International Group, has announced that the drilling program of three development wells in the offshore Yumna field in Block 50 Oman is now expected to start in May. MOL is the operator and holds a 100% interest in Block 50 Oman.

An oil discovery in the GA South well was made in 2014, the first offshore discovery east of Oman, after 30 years of exploration activity in the area. The group achieved first oil in February 2020 and Declaration of Commerciality in July 2020.

Apr 7, 2026
0 816 Less than a minute

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