Maximizing return on investment in AI requires understanding, aligning expectations on capabilities

While recent AI discussions in drilling have centered around generative applications – for instance, the use of large language models to analyze manuals and documents – this technology has shown genuine capability in other applications related to data analytics. However, in order to maximize the return on investment from AI, companies must be clear about expectations around value. In this interview with DC taken from the IADC Drilling Engineers Committee Q1 2026 Technology Forum on 26 March, AI Driller’s Data Quality Manager Rob Blue spoke about the value that AI can provide in drilling performance, as well as the questions drillers and operators need to ask themselves before investing in AI and incorporating it into their workflows.