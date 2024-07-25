Marlink upgrades Shelf Drilling’s offshore network

Marlink, a provider of business-critical ICT solutions, has announced two upgrades for Shelf Drilling, a long-term customer. Over the past decade, Shelf Drilling has enhanced its satellite network. This latest initiative will see the addition of Low Earth Orbit (LEO) services where regional regulations permit.

The first upgrade involves implementing a software-defined network management (SD-WAN) solution across Shelf Drilling’s fleet of 36 jack-up rigs. The SD-WAN will be deployed across the entire Shelf Drilling fleet, optimizing and managing network traffic to ensure high throughput and low latency. This hybrid network will bolster digitalization efforts and seamless offshore connectivity.

The second upgrade includes installing Starlink on selected rigs currently operating in the Mediterranean and the North Sea. It will serve as a secondary communications channel, supporting client usage onboard and improving services for the crew.

These upgrades are built on a long-term collaboration with ITC Global, now a Marlink company, which was awarded the first contract for communications services by Shelf Drilling in 2014 with renewals in 2018 and 2021. The award of the new contract will extend the relationship by another three years.