Halliburton introduces HyperSteer MX directional drill bit

Halliburton launched the HyperSteer MX directional drill bit, a shankless matrix-body bit that improves durability and maximizes directional control. The bit delivers longer runs and fewer trips, resists erosion and abrasion and performs reliably in high-flow environments.

HyperSteer MX directional drill bits deliver precise steerability that maximizes performance in vertical, curve and lateral sections, and minimizes well time and reduces well construction costs. The bit reduces trips, lowers exposure to unplanned events and maintains directional precision in the most abrasive environments.