Aker wins Equinor maintenance work on Norwegian Continental Shelf

Aker Solutions was awarded multiple five-year frame agreements by Equinor to provide maintenance and modification services across offshore installations on the Norwegian Continental Shelf and selected onshore facilities in Norway.

The scope covers a range of major offshore assets, including Johan Sverdrup, Troll, Kristin, Åsgard, Heidrun, Njord, Grane, Kvitebjørn and Valemon, as well as maintenance and modification work at the Øygarden onshore facilities, including Kollsnes and Sture, and maintenance related to the Northern Lights project.

The agreements are expected to include options for Equinor to extend the contracts beyond the initial five-year term. Work will be carried out from Aker Solutions’ locations in Trondheim, Bergen and Stavanger, with fabrication activities at the company’s yard in Egersund, supporting both onshore and offshore operations.