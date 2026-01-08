NewsThe Offshore Frontier

Kistos reports Balder production growth, offshore and gas infrastructure projects

Jan 8, 2026
Kistos reported strong operational progress across its portfolio in 2025, led by production growth in the Balder area offshore Norway following the start-up of the Jotun FPSO and the ramp-up of new wells. Total net production from the Balder area exceeded 11,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day (boepd) in September as 14 Balder Future wells came on stream.

During the year, a final investment decision was taken on Balder Phase VI, which is expected to deliver around 1.5 million boe net through wells scheduled to be drilled in 2026. The first phase of the Balder Next project was also sanctioned, covering debottlenecking work at the Jotun FPSO to increase processing capacity alongside the drilling of new production wells targeting an estimated 3.6 million boe net. Preparation work for the subsequent phase, which includes decommissioning of the Balder FPU, is set to begin in 2026.

In the UK sector, Serica Energy is expected to assume operatorship of the Greater Laggan Area from TotalEnergies in the first quarter of 2026. Kistos said the transition creates opportunities for organic growth through infill drilling and potential third-party tie-backs to the Shetland Gas Plant.

Operational performance in the Netherlands improved significantly in the second half of 2025, with production efficiency at the Q10-A asset reaching about 97% following resolution of issues linked to an extended outage at the Taqa-operated P15 tie-back facility.

