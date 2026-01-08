NewsPeople, Companies and Products

Equinor awards $10 billion in long-term contracts to support Norwegian offshore operations

Jan 8, 2026
0 384 Less than a minute

Equinor awarded a series of long-term framework agreements to seven Norwegian supplier companies with a combined value of around $10 billion, laying the foundation for maintenance, modification and support work across its offshore installations and onshore facilities in Norway.

The supplier firms awarded the framework agreements include Aibel, Wood Group, IKM Group, Head Energy, Rosenberg Worley, Moreld Apply and Aker Solutions, all of which will provide maintenance and modification services that help sustain operational readiness on Equinor’s asset base. The 12 new framework agreements are scheduled to commence in the first half of 2026 and will run for an initial five-year period with options to extend by three and two additional years.

Jan 8, 2026
0 384 Less than a minute

Related Articles

Lion Energy secures funding for exploration well in Indonesia

Lion Energy secures funding for exploration well in Indonesia

Jan 9, 2026
GEOLOG acquires Quad Ltd and QO Inc in wellsite services expansion

GEOLOG acquires Quad Ltd and QO Inc in wellsite services expansion

Jan 9, 2026
Aker Solutions extends role as Equinor’s inspection services provider in Norway

Aker wins Equinor maintenance work on Norwegian Continental Shelf

Jan 9, 2026
Saipem’s Perro Negro 7 jackup to resume Saudi Arabia operations

Saipem’s Perro Negro 7 jackup to resume Saudi Arabia operations

Jan 9, 2026

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button