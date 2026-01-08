Equinor awards $10 billion in long-term contracts to support Norwegian offshore operations

Equinor awarded a series of long-term framework agreements to seven Norwegian supplier companies with a combined value of around $10 billion, laying the foundation for maintenance, modification and support work across its offshore installations and onshore facilities in Norway.

The supplier firms awarded the framework agreements include Aibel, Wood Group, IKM Group, Head Energy, Rosenberg Worley, Moreld Apply and Aker Solutions, all of which will provide maintenance and modification services that help sustain operational readiness on Equinor’s asset base. The 12 new framework agreements are scheduled to commence in the first half of 2026 and will run for an initial five-year period with options to extend by three and two additional years.