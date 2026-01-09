News

Saipem’s Perro Negro 7 jackup to resume Saudi Arabia operations

Jan 9, 2026
0 146 Less than a minute
Saipem’s Perro Negro 7 jackup to resume Saudi Arabia operations

Saipem will restart operations of the Perro Negro 7 jackup in Saudi Arabia beginning this month. The contract, which was awarded to Saipem in 2011 and extended in June 2023 for 10 years, was temporarily suspended for 12 months in 2024. The suspension period will be recovered at the end of the contract, extending its duration until 2034.

Perro Negro 7 is designed to operate in waters up to 375 ft deep and drill wells up to 9,100 m. The asset is equipped with advanced systems to ensure safety, efficiency, and compliance with the more demanding environmental standards.

Jan 9, 2026
0 146 Less than a minute

Related Articles

Lion Energy secures funding for exploration well in Indonesia

Lion Energy secures funding for exploration well in Indonesia

Jan 9, 2026
GEOLOG acquires Quad Ltd and QO Inc in wellsite services expansion

GEOLOG acquires Quad Ltd and QO Inc in wellsite services expansion

Jan 9, 2026
Aker Solutions extends role as Equinor’s inspection services provider in Norway

Aker wins Equinor maintenance work on Norwegian Continental Shelf

Jan 9, 2026
Kistos reports Balder production growth, offshore and gas infrastructure projects

Kistos reports Balder production growth, offshore and gas infrastructure projects

Jan 8, 2026

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button