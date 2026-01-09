Saipem’s Perro Negro 7 jackup to resume Saudi Arabia operations

Saipem will restart operations of the Perro Negro 7 jackup in Saudi Arabia beginning this month. The contract, which was awarded to Saipem in 2011 and extended in June 2023 for 10 years, was temporarily suspended for 12 months in 2024. The suspension period will be recovered at the end of the contract, extending its duration until 2034.

Perro Negro 7 is designed to operate in waters up to 375 ft deep and drill wells up to 9,100 m. The asset is equipped with advanced systems to ensure safety, efficiency, and compliance with the more demanding environmental standards.