Archer secures $40 million Equinor contract

Jul 25, 2024
Archer has been awarded a two-year contract for platform drilling services for Equinor in Brazil valued at an estimated $40 million. The contract will start in November 2024 in direct continuation of Archer’s current contract on Equinor’s Peregrino A & B platforms and includes an optional two-year extension period.

‘’This contract is an important part of Archer’s strategy to increase and strengthen operations in key regions and gives us visibility to continue our international growth,” said Alexander Olsson, EVP Platform Operations.

