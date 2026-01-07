NewsPeople, Companies and Products

Equinor awards Archer P&A contract for 30 subsea wells

Jan 7, 2026
Equinor awards Archer P&A contract for 30 subsea wells

Archer was awarded an integrated Plug and Abandonment (P&A) contract with Equinor for 30 subsea wells. The firm contract term is three years including two options each of two years, with an estimated total contract value up to $140 million for the 30 subsea wells.

The fully integrated P&A program incorporates the planning scope including project management, well and subsurface engineering (provided through the Archer Elemental joint venture) with the execution scope including wireline, fishing and remedial services, downhole mechanical isolation, P&A services, cementing, fluids and mudlogging.

