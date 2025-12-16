Drilling Rigs & AutomationNewsVideos

AI SME system enables increasingly complex autonomous decision making at real-time command center

Dec 16, 2025
0 179 1 minute read

For years, real-time operating centers (RTOCs) have proven valuable in collecting vast amounts of rig data to help optimize decision making and anticipate potential operational and downhole issues. Now, artificial intelligence (AI) platforms are increasingly being deployed to help these centers process and analyze that data. This year, DRAAS Command, a technology provider that specializes in remote operations, launched an AI-native real-time command center in The Woodlands, Texas, that utilizes AI SME, an agentic AI system. AI SME uses offset data and live WITSML data streaming from the rig to enable autonomous decision making and execution of complex tasks.

In this interview from the DRAAS Command Center in The Woodlands, DC spoke with Amir Galaby, VP – Business Development, about the system and how it’s utilized. DC also spoke with Chris Schneider, VP of Solutions Engineering at Corva, about his company’s partnership with DRAAS Command on the real-time center.

Dec 16, 2025
0 179 1 minute read

Related Articles

Serica Energy expands Southern North Sea asset portfolio

Serica Energy expands Southern North Sea portfolio

Dec 16, 2025

Odfjell finalizes acquisition of Deepsea Bollsta

Dec 16, 2025
The Noble Globetrotter I is undergoing customer acceptance testing before beginning a 10-year contract with Shell.

OMV preps for offshore campaign in Bulgaria

Dec 16, 2025
Seadrill plans to conduct a proof-of-concept trial with a third-party engineering firm on battery-powered tri-axial vibration sensors on its West Neptune drillship. The sensors will gather vibration data from the rig’s primary load path equipment, which Seadrill’s Asset Lifecycle Management platform can use to look for patterns that align with equipment malfunction. Currently the data is taken manually by rig crews, so automating the process will help to reduce the workload of those personnel.

Seadrill lines up continued drilling work in US Gulf and Angola

Dec 16, 2025

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button