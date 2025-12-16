AI SME system enables increasingly complex autonomous decision making at real-time command center

For years, real-time operating centers (RTOCs) have proven valuable in collecting vast amounts of rig data to help optimize decision making and anticipate potential operational and downhole issues. Now, artificial intelligence (AI) platforms are increasingly being deployed to help these centers process and analyze that data. This year, DRAAS Command, a technology provider that specializes in remote operations, launched an AI-native real-time command center in The Woodlands, Texas, that utilizes AI SME, an agentic AI system. AI SME uses offset data and live WITSML data streaming from the rig to enable autonomous decision making and execution of complex tasks.

In this interview from the DRAAS Command Center in The Woodlands, DC spoke with Amir Galaby, VP – Business Development, about the system and how it’s utilized. DC also spoke with Chris Schneider, VP of Solutions Engineering at Corva, about his company’s partnership with DRAAS Command on the real-time center.