GA Drilling & Petrobras partner on new downhole drilling system

GA Drilling has announced a joint technical program with Cenpes, Petrobras’ research, development and innovation center. The partnership pairs Petrobras with GA Drilling’s downhole anchoring and drive system that will form the cornerstone of an advanced autonomous reeled drilling system.

The collaboration aims to enable deep and complex offshore wells to be drilled from a light well intervention vessel rather than a more costly semi-sub or drill ship, saving 30% of well construction cost. GA Drilling’s system improves drilling efficiency and enables the replacement of conventional drill pipe with reeled continuous tubing, thus minimizing pipe handling hazards, tripping times, and well control risk.

The new technology includes sophisticated drilling automation and control systems and real-time wireline communications to the surface, optimizing the drilling process downhole at the rock face rather than thousands of feet above.