Mark Ross to retire as President of Chevron Shipping Company, to be succeeded by Barbara Pickering

After 33 years of service, Mark Ross, President of Chevron Shipping Company, has elected to retire effective 1 May 2024. Barbara Pickering, currently VP of Operations, will succeed him as President.

Mr Ross has led Chevron Shipping Company since 2015 and before that, served as VP of Operations for four years. He joined Chevron in 1990 and has held positions of increasing responsibility in Chevron’s midstream, upstream and downstream organizations.

He is also a Director of the American Bureau of Shipping and the UK P&I Club and is a past Chairman of the Oil Companies International Marine Forum (OCIMF) as well as the Society of International Gas Tanker and Terminal Operators (SIGTTO).

Ms Pickering received a bachelor’s degree in Maritime Studies from Liverpool University in the UK and joined Chevron in 1991 as a ship charterer in London. She has held positions of increasing responsibility with Chevron in the UK, Australia, and the US. She also currently serves as a Vice Chairman of OCIMF.